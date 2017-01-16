|
Man indicted for using mobile phone during flight
CNA
January 16, 2017, 10:49 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A Taiwanese man was indicted in Taichung on Monday for using a mobile phone without permission during a flight, an offense that carries a penalty of up to five years in jail or a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$4,733).
According to the indictment handed down by the Taichung District Prosecutors Office, the 35-year-old man surnamed Liu was busted by airport police at Taichung Airport on May 9, 2016, after he got off a Far Eastern Air Transport flight from Magong in Penghu to Taichung.
During the half-hour flight, Liu disregarded the chief flight attendant's request that he turn off his mobile phone, reactivating the phone after the flight attendant left to continue listening to music and taking photos, the indictment said.
Liu's disrespect of the ban against the use of mobile phones in airplanes even angered other passengers on the same plane, with some throwing objects at him in protest, prosecutors said.
Informed by the captain of the offense, airport police arrested the man at the airport soon after the aircraft landed.
Taichung prosecutors looked into the case and determined that Liu violated the Civil Aviation Act, which bans the use of any device that may interfere with navigation or telecommunications in an aircraft.
Those who violate the law are subject to a jail sentence of up to five years, detention, or a fine of up to NT$ 150,000.
|
