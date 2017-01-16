Japan top Lunar New Year travel destination among Taiwanese: agency

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Japan has emerged as the most popular choice for people in Taiwan who plan to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, a travel agency in Taipei said Monday.

The agency, ezTravel, said interest in travel to Japan destinations has grown since the Japanese yen began depreciating against the Taiwan dollar in the fourth quarter last year.

It said sales of its travel packages for the Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 Lunar New Year holiday showed that six of the top 10 travel choices were Japanese cities, with Tokyo at No.1.

After the Japanese capital, the other destinations on the top-10 list are Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Sapporo, Nagoya, Shanghai, Bangkok, Macau, and Okinawa and Sendai, which both rank 10th, the travel agency said.

While Tokyo and Osaka have always been popular among Taiwanese tourists, Nagoya in central Japan has been attracting increasing interest as a winter destination because of its easy access to the world-famous historic villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama, several hot springs, and Kenroku-en, which is one of the Three Great Gardens of Japan, according to ezTravel.