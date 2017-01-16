Civil servants advocacy group seeks to rally 30,000 at pension conference

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Civil servants, including public school teachers and members of the armed forces, planned on Monday to surround the site of a national affairs conference on pension reform to be held in Taipei this weekend with 30,000 protesters.

Huang Yao-nan, the convener of a civil servants advocacy group said in a press conference at the entrance of the Legislative Yuan that 30,000 protesters and six hunger strikers would surround the meeting site.

Huang said that while the Presidential Office has announced the conference would be held at the Taipei World Trade Center, indications were that the venue would be change to the Academia Sinica in Taipei's Nangang District.

He said that members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had already applied for road access to areas surrounding the Academia Sinica last Thursday.

"The ruling party is using despicable means to curb the people's right to assemble freely," he said angrily.

The group has applied for road access on routes surrounding those of the DPP-affiliated groups as a countermeasure.

The conference will convene on Jan 21 and 22.