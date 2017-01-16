Chan to decide on KMT leadership run before Lunar New Year

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman Steve Chan revealed during a radio interview Monday morning that he would finalize his decision on whether or not to seek the party's leadership before the Lunar New Year.

"The party leadership is no longer just about distributing political power internally. It's about more than the party itself and includes helping Taiwan and its society confront difficulties. The conditions required of this leader are different (now) and party members needed to be given more choices," Chan told program host Clara Chou in Taipei.

Chan added that interest over his possible run for the KMT chairmanship included officials from Beijing to Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou.

"In the past people have asked me to consider such a run, but I've not been proactive on such considerations," he said.

Asked why he was considering a run now, Chan cited the expanded race and changing situations faced by the opposition party.

Chan noted that ever since last August, the KMT has faced real crisis, including "financial and internal transformation." He said that the party needed to make more extensive connections with the public and increase its participation on social issues.

Four candidates have declared their respective candidacies for the opposition leadership election on May 20, including current party leader Hung Hsiu-chu, former Vice President Wu Den-yih, former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin and former Legislator Han Kuo-yu.