|
International Edition
Monday
January, 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
First snowfall of season greets Yushan
The China Post news staff
January 16, 2017, 8:35 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The first snow of the season has fallen on Taiwan's highest mountain range Yushan early Monday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).
Approximately 0.9 centimeters of snow was recorded falling in the area during a 15-minute timeframe from around 4:20 AM according to a weather monitoring station in Yushan, said the CWB.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
4
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
5
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
8
President outlines government priorities for 2017
9
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
10
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display