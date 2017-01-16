News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

January, 16, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

First snowfall of season greets Yushan

The China Post news staff
January 16, 2017, 8:35 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The first snow of the season has fallen on Taiwan's highest mountain range Yushan early Monday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Approximately 0.9 centimeters of snow was recorded falling in the area during a 15-minute timeframe from around 4:20 AM according to a weather monitoring station in Yushan, said the CWB.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search