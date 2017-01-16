News
Headlines from across Taiwan

By The China Post news staff
January 16, 2017, 7:53 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday January 16, 2017.

United Daily News: Gov't proposes new income, corporate tax rates.

China Times: President Tsai: Nation's future tied to pension reform success.

Apple Daily: Two car collision kills five.

Liberty Times: National security heightened amid triad involvement in recent protests against HK activists.

