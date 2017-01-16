|
Uber drivers fight against crackdown
By James Lo, The China Post
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Last Dec. 16, the Legislative Yuan approved amendments to two laws in an effort to counteract the business model of American-based company Uber, but drivers for the service continue to find ways to slip around the law.
The changes to Article 77-1 and the introduction of Article 78 increased illegal commercial vehicle fines from NT$50,000 to NT$150,000 to the current range of NT$100,000 to NT$25 million.
Not only was the move an act to try and impose local financial and political governance over the ride-sharing mobile application, it was also enacted to appease the growing enmity of local taxi drivers who have realize that the service has caused more damage to their business than they initially anticipated.
"That whole service is bullsh*t," said taxi driver Chien Yi-shui. "We (taxi drivers) have to get a proper license and pay (commercial) tax.
