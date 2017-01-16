National conference on pension reform to kick off this weekend

Taipei -- A national affairs conference on pension reform will be held this weekend in Taipei, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said after a fourth and final regional seminar on pension reform concluded peacefully in Taitung.

Chen, who heads the national pension reform committee under the Presidential Office, said the national affairs conference will be held Jan. 21-22.

He asked all participants to communicate rationally and present concrete proposals for reform, according to a statement issued by the committee.

Chen thanked all participants at the seminars and police officers who maintained the order at venues, allowing the meetings to run smoothly.

In addition to the seminar held in Taitung, the other three regional forums were held on Dec. 31, Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, respectively, to gather proposals on pension reform issues.

Pension reform is a priority for President Tsai Ing-wen's government.

She established the national pension reform committee under the Presidential Office in May to promote revisions to Taiwan's money-losing pension systems.

Since then, the committee has organized 20 meetings to outline reform proposals and held four regional forums in northern, central, southern and eastern Taiwan to encourage public discussion of various proposals.

At this weekend's national affairs conference, the committee will strive to draft proposals based on a broad government-public consensus on related reform programs.

The conclusions of the meeting will be used as a basis to draft law amendments that will reform the pension system and save it from impending bankruptcy, according to the government.