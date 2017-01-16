Party must reconnect with the people: Eric Chu

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Mayor of New Taipei City and former Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu has said the party's new leader must narrow the gap with the people if it is to have a future.

In response to questions at a press conference Sunday about the KMT chairmanship race slated for May 20, Chu said the chairman must make the party more in tune with the people, adding that "only then will the party have a future."

The opposition party, who slumped to a crushing landslide defeat in last year's general election, has faced criticism it is out of touch with the realities facing ordinary people.

Chu, who served as the KMT's chairman between 2015 and 2016, applauded the diverse field of candidates running for the party's chairmanship, saying it was "a good thing to see so many people willing to take on this position during the most difficult time facing the party."

The four declared candidates are: incumbent KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), and former Legislator Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Chu stated that throughout the race, he "hopes everyone will express their policy stances and run their campaigns in a positive manner."

While acknowledging that it "is a competition," Chu said he hoped there would be no fights or confrontations.

Asked if he was backing a particular candidate, Chu said that everyone running was an excellent candidate and wished everyone the best.

Hung's Thoughts

Hung said she was also committed to a "fair and gracious" race during an interview in San Francisco on Saturday.

Hung was in agreement with Chu that the number of people who have declared their bid for the chairmanship indicated "a willingness to take on the burdens and troubles of the KMT."

"It is because the KMT is not familiar with competition that people may think competition will lead to ruptures," Hung said.

She expressed optimism for party unity in the aftermath of the election, saying that although each candidate had a different platform, their love for the party and the country was the same.

There has been speculation the party's former Vice Chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) will enter the race.

Chan told the press on Jan. 13 that he would seriously consider the possibility and would not make the decision lightly, before adding that he would declare his intentions sometime before the Lunar New Year.