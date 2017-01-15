Six Taiwanese arrested in Okinawa for alleged drug trafficking

TOKYO -- Six Taiwanese men have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illicit drugs into Okinawa, a Kyodo News report said Sunday.

According to customs officials cited by Kyodo News, four kilograms of amphetamines were found strapped to the torsos of five Taiwanese men at Naha Port on December 20 after they disembarked from a cruise ship that departed from Taiwan.

Police said another person from Taiwan was recently arrested after he was caught attempting to smuggle 2.6 kilograms of drugs through customs control at Naha Port.

A total of 6.6 kilograms of amphetamines worth 4-billion yen (NT$110 million) have since been confiscated over a possible organized smuggling operation, police said.

All six men were arrested in accordance with the Stimulant Drug Control Law in Japan.

The Taiwanese remain in detention as the investigation continues, local authorities said.