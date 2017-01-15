News
China Airlines Monday flights to and from Toyoma canceled

CNA
January 15, 2017, 10:18 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China Airlines, one of Taiwan's major international airline companies, announced Sunday that its flights between Taoyuan and Japan's Toyoma City scheduled for Monday have been canceled due to heavy snow over much of Japan.

China Airlines asked passengers and those who expect to meet people on the flights to check for the latest information by visiting its official website or downloading its CI Mobile application for mobile devices.

A cold air mass gripped much of Japan Saturday, with many regions recording their lowest temperatures this winter and heavy snow hitting Sea of Japan coastal areas.

Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued warnings on snowstorms through Monday.

