|
International Edition
Monday
January, 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
China Airlines Monday flights to and from Toyoma canceled
CNA
January 15, 2017, 10:18 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China Airlines, one of Taiwan's major international airline companies, announced Sunday that its flights between Taoyuan and Japan's Toyoma City scheduled for Monday have been canceled due to heavy snow over much of Japan.
China Airlines asked passengers and those who expect to meet people on the flights to check for the latest information by visiting its official website or downloading its CI Mobile application for mobile devices.
A cold air mass gripped much of Japan Saturday, with many regions recording their lowest temperatures this winter and heavy snow hitting Sea of Japan coastal areas.
Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued warnings on snowstorms through Monday.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
4
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
5
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
8
President outlines government priorities for 2017
9
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
10
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display