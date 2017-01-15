With animal shelters bursting at the seams, no-kill policy is not enough

TAIPEI -- In February, Taiwan will begin implementing a ban on euthanizing stray animals, meaning abandoned pets or animals born as strays will no longer be put to death if they are not adopted from government-run shelters.

Last year, around 70,000 animals ended up at the shelters and each year around 10,000 are put down when they're not adopted, while several thousand more die from other causes, such as injuries and illnesses.

The ban comes after the government has long been criticized for not doing enough to deal with Taiwan's pet abandonment problem.

But over the years, many unsung heroes in Taiwan have been quietly giving their time and energy to helping strays.

One of them, Liza Milne, 42, is from the UK and has lived in Taiwan since age 20. She works as a cram school English teacher in her paying job, but spends the rest of her time as an animal rescuer and volunteer at non-government shelters that save and care for stray animals.

For about 11 years, she volunteered as chairperson, events and sponsorship coordinator, and rescuer of Animals Taiwan -- an NGO that has saved hundreds of sick or injured stray dogs and cats -- found homes for them and cared for up to 70 of the animals awaiting adoption at its shelter, which recently relocated from Taipei to Linkou in New Taipei City.

In 2016, Milne became a full-time volunteer for Mary's Doggies, a shelter that rescues strays and finds homes for them in the United States or Canada.

She does all of this as a volunteer and also takes in abandoned animals at her home, where she's currently fostering 14 dogs and five cats. She recently shared with the CNA's contributing writer Cindy Sui her insight about Taiwan's stray animal problem and her views on the new law.

In her own words:

I'm from the south of England. In the back of our house, there were horses, and deer would wander in at 3 o'clock in the morning and my dad would say, "Wake up, look at the deer." He has a great respect for animals.

I didn't know as a child I would do this. It wasn't until I came to Taiwan and saw the strays at 7-Eleven; it was pretty bad. I've always loved animals...but at the time, I didn't understand the plight of animals. When I lived in England, we didn't see stray dogs. How she got involved:

In the years before I joined Animals Taiwan, I rescued a few animals and found them homes. Others I had to put to sleep due to internal injuries from car accidents.

I rescued two dogs at that time that were hit by cars. With both of them, I heard the screeching of the car, so I just ran over there, but people didn't go to help them. They would look at me like why does the foreigner like animals so much; it's just a dog. I managed to carry the dogs back to my scooter and try to find a vet.

Then I started seeing dog packs in parking lots. I went to a steak store and asked them if they had leftover steaks and they said yes. So at 10 o'clock at night, I would go there and get the steak and feed the dogs.