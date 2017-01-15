News
See no cold, feel no cold

CNA
January 15, 2017, 12:17 am TWN
CNA -- A wet winter day in Taipei, Saturday, Jan. 14. Taipei and Keelung recorded low temperatures of 12.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest this winter in the two cities, the Central Weather Bureau said Saturday. A cold front has moved into Northern Taiwan and will deliver its coldest temperatures over the weekend. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the cold spell would affect Taiwan until Tuesday, when temperatures will start to rebound.
