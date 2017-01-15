|
Opening weekend on Dihua
CNA
January 15, 2017, 12:17 am TWN
CNA -- Shoppers pack Dihua Street, an annual Lunar New Year market, in Taipei, on Saturday, Jan. 14. The 21-year-old traditional market opened Friday and runs until Jan. 26.
