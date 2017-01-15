Why farmers have trouble exporting the 'king vegetable'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Though touted as a "king vegetable" in Taiwan, cabbage has yet to emerge as one of the island's major agricultural export products due to lack of integrated marketing systems, with the vast majority of production still destined for the domestic market, according to officials.

Statistics compiled by the Council of Agriculture showed that Taiwan dedicates 9,000 hectares of farmland to cabbages, with annual production estimated at over 360,000 tons.

Disappointing Trade

Over the past five years, cabbage exports accounted for only a tiny portion of production, and declined from 2,500 tons in 2011 to only 200 tons in 2016, the statistics showed.

Council officials said that up to 80 percent of Taiwan's cabbage exports were destined for the Japanese market, with export prices ranging from NT$8 to NT$11 per kilogram.

Tsai Chun-ying, a senior technical specialist at the Council of Agriculture's Department of International Affairs, said the decline in cabbage exports and the failure to increase export prices were mainly caused by the lack of an integrated marketing system, which in turn resulted in the failure to secure a stable supply of cabbage with consistent quality.

Marketing Mindset Should be Changed

Tsai continued that local cabbage farmers should change their marketing mindset of satisfying domestic market first and then shipping the surplus abroad.

She said cabbage farmers could follow the practices of banana farmers.

The latter usually rely on trading companies to source orders from abroad and then determine their production schedule to ensure steady exports of quality bananas at stable prices.

Taiwan's cabbage exports are also restricted by a disadvantageous political situation. Chung Ku-dian, who serves at a local fruit and vegetable production cooperative in Yunlin County, complained that Taiwan could hardly compete with South Korea in cabbage exports as, unlike Taiwan, Seoul offered a shipping subsidy of US$1 per 15-kg carton of cabbages to its farmers.

No Shipping Subsidy

In response to Chung's complaint, Tsai explained: "Taiwan promised not to grant subsidies to farmers on outbound shipments of agricultural products when entering the World Trade Organization in 2002, and therefore we cannot compete with Korea in this regard."

Meanwhile, Chen Ying-sheng, chairman of the Beidou Cabbage Production Cooperative in Changhua County, central Taiwan, said that if local farmers wanted to further export sales, the issue growing cabbage only during times of high prices should be addressed.

"The government should do something about it, otherwise no farmers would run the risk of missing the opportunity of scoring high-price sales on the domestic market," Chen said.