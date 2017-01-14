Bird flu hits sixth chicken farm in Yunlin in two weeks

TAIWAN -- A total of 15,917 chickens at a chicken farm in Yunlin County have been culled Saturday after they were confirmed as being infected with avian influenza.

The chicken farm was the sixth in the county to be hit with bird flu in the past two weeks, according to the Yunlin Animal and Plant Disease Control Center.

It said the owner of the farm in Mailiao Township informed it Wednesday of the massive deaths of chickens at the farm for unknown reasons.

The center immediately imposed controls on the movements of the chickens and collected specimens for testing before confirming that the farm was infected with H5 bird flu.

The Yunlin County government said the county saw an avian flu outbreak in 2015, and chickens at 462 chicken farms were culled that year. The situation eased the following year, with only sporadic cases reported.

But only two weeks into the new year, it has had to cull chickens at six farms, indicating that chicken farmers must be on guard and heed the health of their chickens.