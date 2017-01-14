News
Ex-foreign minister to serve as TAITRA head

CNA
January 14, 2017, 6:13 pm TWN
TAIWAN -- Former Foreign Minister James Huang (黃志芳) has been named chairman of Taiwan's main trade promotion body, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Executive Yuan said Saturday.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said Premier Lin Chuan (林全) approved Huang's appointment on Friday, but he did not give further details.

Huang, who currently heads the New Southbound Policy Office under the Presidential Office, will succeed Francis Liang (梁國新), who took over as Taiwan's representative to Singapore last month.

The 58-year-old Huang went into business in 2008 after stepping down as foreign minister when a new administration came in.

"You probably don't know that I once was in business overseas," Huang said on a previous occasion, explaining that he worked hard to learn Vietnamese and that he had many ideas on how to promote trade.

