Delegation head talks about mission in the U.S.

TAIPEI -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has given the Taiwan delegation that will attend the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump next week the task of "congratulating, thanking and interacting," the delegation's leader said Friday.

Former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫) was designated by Tsai to lead the 11-member delegation that includes lawmakers from across the political spectrum to the Jan. 20 inauguration. The group is set to leave for the United States on Jan. 16.

Speaking of the mission, Yu said President Tsai told him before she left for a nine-day state visit to four of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Central America on Jan. 7 that "congratulating, thanking and interacting" will be the delegation's task in the U.S.

"I will happily congratulate President Trump," Yu said, and thank the U.S. for its National Defense Authorization Act for 2017 and the Six Assurances that keep Taiwan-U.S. relations constantly moving forward.

He also said he has personally prepared 100 first-day covers as gifts for American friends and Taiwanese expatriates during the upcoming trip. The first-day covers have little monetary value but are still meaningful, he said.

On each of the first-day covers are three stamps, with one issued under the name of the Republic of China (Taiwan), one under the name of the Republic of China, and one under the name of Taiwan.

From the stamps, people can see it's been hard for Taiwan in trying to become a "normal country," Yu said.

The delegation Yu will head will include Yu's wife Yang Bao-yu (楊寶玉), National Security Council advisor Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), and Chiayi County Magistrate Chang Hua-kuan (張花冠).

It will also include DPP lawmaker Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), Kuomintang lawmakers Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲), Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) and Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), lawmaker Freddy Lim (林昶佐) of the New Power Party and Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) from the People First Party.

The delegation will return to Taiwan on Jan. 23.