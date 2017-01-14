Government holds firm in talks with Uber: transportation minister

TAIPEI -- In a meeting with a Uber executive on Friday, the government stayed firm on having Uber pay local taxes, be covered by insurance and accept regulatory supervision, Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) said.

Taiwan, however, will also be glad to discuss the possibility of Uber to provide services to rural and remote areas, Ho Chen said.

The ministry said it still will not allow services that match private cars with passengers, as Uber does, but it would be glad to maintain dialogue with Uber and provide any necessary help if the ride-hailing company is willing to operate in compliance with local laws.

The ministry also said it told Damian Kassabgi, head of Uber's Asia Pacific region, that it would consider the possibility of using private vehicles for car sharing or carpooling to lower transportation costs in rural and remote areas, if Uber is willing to go along.

Uber described the dialogue in a statement as "constructive" and said it has made progress in obeying local tax regulations and acquiring insurance. It also pledged to obey related laws on cross-border e-commerce companies paying taxes.

Uber said it expected to hold further dialogue with authorities, and indicated that both parties need to make more of an effort to enable Uber's car share model to keep developing.