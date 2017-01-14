Taiwan shares retreat as TSMC stock takes hit

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan ended lower Friday on weakness in the bellwether electronics sector as investors dumped contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) due to its cautious outlook for the first half of 2017, dealers said.

Selling also focused on the financial sector as investors reacted to losses suffered by U.S. financial stocks, in particular Goldman Sachs, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed down 31.35 points, or 0.33 percent, at 9,378.83, after moving between 9,352.08 and 9,387.68, on turnover of NT$68.60 billion (US$2.17 billion).

The market opened down 0.39 percent as investors punished TSMC for its forecast at an investor conference on Thursday that its consolidated sales in the first quarter will fall 8.8-10 percent from the previous quarter, dealers said.

The company's guidance for the first quarter, the traditionally slow season for the semiconductor sector, lagged behind the market's expectation of a 5-8 percent sequential drop.

Sentiment toward TSMC also turned cautious after the world's largest contract chip maker said its second quarter sales would likely be affected by continued inventory adjustments among its clients and end up about the same as in the first quarter, dealers said.

The overall weakness on the exchange continued to the end of the session.

"A weaker TSMC sent the entire electronics sector as well as the broader market lower today," KGI Securities analyst Phil Chu.

"With the focus on TSMC's prospects for the first half of this year, investors shrugged off the company's announcement of record net income in the fourth quarter."

The electronics sector closed down 0.47 percent and the semiconductor sub-index ended 1.27 percent lower after TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, lost 1.63 percent to close at NT$181.50, with 52.35 million shares changing hands.

TSMC's American depository receipts fell 2.92 percent on Wall Street overnight, even though the chip maker reported a fourth-quarter net profit of NT$100.20 billion, the highest quarterly profit in its history.