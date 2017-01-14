Submarine project essential: defense minister

The circumnavigation earlier this week of Taiwan island by the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning starkly demonstrates the importance of the ongoing efforts to develop a locally built submarine, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan said Friday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of a Navy submarine history exhibition in Taipei, Feng said it was "imperative" for the R.O.C. Armed Forces to speed up its indigenously built submarine project after a Chinese fleet led by its first aircraft carrier completed a two-stage circumnavigation of Taiwan.

Feng recalled that during a meeting with a U.S. senior military official decades ago, the Americans said the most effective weapons for Taiwan to counter enemy submarines were submarines.

"The deployment of submarines is very important in the early stages of a war as they can help preserve the combat capabilities of our armed forces ... (making them) a most effective weapon for defending our country," he noted.

Once completed, a domestically built submarine would become the most efficient strategic weapon for Taiwan to maintain regional peace, he added.

The R.O.C. military launched the local submarine program in an effort to replace the Navy's aging fleet of submarines.

The Navy previously said that the construction of its first submarine could be completed by 2024.

Four submarines are currently in active service in Taiwan: two Dutch-built submarines from the 1980s and two U.S. Guppy-class submarines built during World War II.

Taiwan has been asking the U.S. to sell diesel-powered submarines for more than a decade in the hope of replacing the decades-old subs.

In 2001, the administration of U.S. President George W. Bush offered to provide eight diesel-electric submarines.

However, so far, no significant progress has been made.

The Liaoning completed its passage through the Taiwan Strait at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. It previously sailed south in the Pacific off Taiwan's eastern coast on Dec. 26 before entering the South China Sea for a training mission earlier this month.

Commenting on the Liaoning's recent passage, Feng said Friday that the Chinese fleet did not take provocative action as it passed through the Taiwan Strait.

No fighter jets took off from the aircraft carrier during the process, he added.

Local media previously said that the R.O.C. military dispatched its F-16 and IDF fighter jets, P-3C surveillance aircraft and Navy frigates to monitor the Chinese fleet.