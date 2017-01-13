News
Saturday

January, 14, 2017

Former Premier will not seek Taipei mayorship

The China Post news staff
January 13, 2017, 2:40 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Premier Simon Chang said that he would neither run for Taipei City mayor in 2018 in a radio interview on Friday.

"Election campaigns are frightening," Chang said during the local media radio interview, adding that both his wife and son opposed his participation. "It doesn't really make sense to talk about this," he added saying he had no intention of becoming a KMT party member.

Chang served as premier in 2016 for four months and was credited for paving the way for a smooth transition of political power between the then ruling KMT and the incoming Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration. KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu had in recent months asked Chang to become a party member for which he declined.

Chang reveled he had had not contact with Hung since May 20 2016 when the DPP took over.

"I'm not affiliated with any political party, nor am I interested in party politics," the former premier emphasized.

