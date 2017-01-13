Nigeria clarifies ties with Taiwan

ABUJA -- Nigeria's presidency has dismissed what it called 'incorrect media reports' to the effect that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan, African media reports said.

"The correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of trade representation and this has not changed from what it used to be," the reports quoted a statement released by the senior special assistant to the president as saying.

"Taiwan trade office is the only Taiwanese representation in Nigeria and Nigeria's trade office in Taipei is our only representation in Taiwan," said Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu,

"Nigeria recognises and will sustain the "One China" policy and nothing has happened so far to change that level of relationship," he added.

Nigeria's reaction followed complaints from Taipei to a Nigerian request to the island to relocate its representative office in Abuja to Lagos, a request Taiwan sees as more pressure by China to isolate it, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province, subject to eventual unification.

Taiwan has no diplomatic ties with Nigeria, but has an office for handling business affairs in the Nigerian capital.

On Wednesday, Nigerian officials asked Taipei to move its office from Abuja to its former capital, Lagos.

Taiwan called on Nigeria to consider the issue as both sides have an understanding based on reciprocity, under which Nigeria runs a trade office in Taiwan's capital, Taipei.