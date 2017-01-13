Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May

TAIPEI -- U.S. airline company Delta Air Lines will stop serving Taiwan in May, media reports quoted local travel agents as saying Friday.

Many travel agents have been informed that the flight between Taoyuan and Tokyo on May 24 will be the last one the company based in Atlanta, Georgia operates out of Taiwan, the reports said.

The reports cited competition from budget airlines as the reason for Delta's decision to withdraw from the Taiwan market.

Delta Air Lines will reportedly make an official announcement after Jan. 15.