Friday

January, 13, 2017

Headlines from across Taiwan

The China Post news staff
January 13, 2017, 7:37 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday January 13, 2017.

United Daily News:

Nigeria demands that Taiwan relocate representative office.

China Times:

Nigeria supports one China in a move blocking Taiwan's diplomacy.

Liberty Times:

Nigeria forces Taiwan to move representative office outside its capital.

Apple Daily:

A drug laced drink causing drowsiness and other physical side-effects has been smuggled onto Taiwan.

