'You've belittled the country' over fishing boat issue, KMT tells gov't

By James Lo -- The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) has slammed the government for telling Taiwanese fishermen to leave international waters because of incoming Japanese patrol vessels, accusing the ruling party of belittling the country.

KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said he had received complaints from fishermen over a Fisheries Agency (漁業署) radio transmission advising five Taiwanese boats operating in international waters off the Okinotori Islands to vacate the area on Wednesday night to avoid Japanese vessels.

Taiwan-flagged boats have the right to operate in international waters and any use of force by Japan to remove or detain them would be a violation of international law, Chiang said.

Whereas the previous KMT administration would have deployed government vessels to chaperone R.O.C.-flagged fishing boats caught up in similar incidents, the current government instead asked its own citizens to comply with the demands of foreign authority, belittling both the nation and its own people, Chiang said.

Fisheries Agency Deputy Director-General Huang Hung-yan (黃鴻燕) has defended the transmission, saying it was sent simply so that Taiwanese boats could be aware of the Japanese government vessels and could stay alert.

According to Huang, the agency had received word that Japanese vessels had spotted the Taiwanese fishermen and were bound for their location.

He also said that rather than being international seas, the area in question was considered "disputed waters," with both Taiwan and Japan still in negotiations regarding its status.

Coast guard vessels could not be deployed at the time because they were docked for resupplying, agency Director-General Chen Tian-shou (陳添壽) said.

Asked for comment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the government's position regarding the waters around Okinotori and said Japan should respect Taiwanese fishing rights in the area in the absence of a formal international agreement over the waters.