Outgoing blood agency chairman denies reports of financial links to Kuomintang

The Taiwan Blood Service Foundation on Thursday fought back against accusations that revenue earned by selling donated blood to hospitals ended up in the Kuomintang's (KMT) pockets, as its chairman welcomed investigations by authorities.

"Please look into our financial status as soon as possible and bring anyone to court if there's any wrongdoing at all," the foundation's chairman, Yeh Ching-chuan (葉金川), said at a press conference.

The comment came after local gossip magazine Mirror Media reported Wednesday that not only was the foundation was secretly funded by the KMT, but that it had been selling donated blood to hospitals for huge profits with which it bought several properties across the country.

"The foundation earns approximately NT$100 million every year — all of which is used to provide equipment and a better environment for blood donors," Yeh said.

"Unlike what the Mirror Media has falsely reported, the foundation has NT$3.1 billion in capital, not NT$5 billion, and all our properties are used for blood donation purposes," he said.

Regarding the sale of donated blood, Yeh said that the money the foundation requested from hospitals was to pay for costs stemming for human resources and blood quality inspection.

He cited the costs of testing blood in China, the U.S., the U.K. and Japan, all of which exceeded — by at least double — the amount the foundation charged local hospitals.

"I cannot find any country in the world that charges less than us," he said.

Yeh reiterated several times that blood donation centers around the country had reported a notable drop of donations in the day after the Mirror Magazine published their report.

"Whether or not there is any wrongdoing in the foundation has nothing to do with the blood donation business itself," Yeh said, urging the public to return to donation centers.

On average, 700,000 people need donated blood in a year, "so the blood donation business cannot be suspended for a single day," Yeh said, calling the magazine "a murderer" and saying that reporters from Mirror Media "better not get sick one day and need blood."

Yeh announced his resignation during the press conference, but said he was only resigning in hopes of saving the blood bank.