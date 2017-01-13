Gov't admits roadblocks to nuclear-free country

The government and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Thursday attempted to quell fears of rising electricity prices following the passing of Electricity Act amendments.

While acknowledging that the passage marked an important milestone for the development of green energy in Taiwan, Premier Lin Chuan conceded that a number of difficulties still existed for Taiwan to successfully become a nuclear-free nation by 2025.

Such problems namely included attracting privately owned electricity providers and implementing a new pricing system as the next stage of challenges, he said.

Lin instructed the Economics Ministry to roll out measures and goals for green-energy development in response to these roadblocks.

Even so, continual concerns of an uptick in power prices led DPP lawmakers to reassure the public.

"It's too early to say for certain," caucus whip Ker Chien-ming said in response to such concerns.

In the meantime, before the law comes into effect, electricity generated by the private sector must be sold through the Taiwan Power Company.

The revised law stipulates that renewable energy will be allowed to be sold to users directly from generators within 1 to 2.5 years of law's passage.

State-run Taipower will also be privatized within six to nine years, and a holding company will be set up under which there will be two separate entities: one for generating electricity and the other for distributing it.

The act had mechanisms establishing clear regulations, ranging from helping power generators to privatize to providing adequate assistance to the renewable energy sector, Ker said.

DPP lawmaker Kuan Bi-ling called claims that prices could surge to three times their current levels "complete speculation."

"Electricity prices are governed by the administration and decided by the government. It has nothing to do with revising the Electricity Law," Kuan said.

However, when prompted by reporters at the Legislature, Kuomintang lawmaker Wang Hui-mei cited the new structure where power generation and distribution for green energy is to rise from 4 percent to 20 percent and asked: "How is it possible that prices will not rise as well?"

Meanwhile, Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung told reporters that price hikes could be a possibility, but said that it was also too early to assume there would be hikes after half a year.

He also said the rise in green energy distribution percentage from 4 percent to 20 percent would be a gradual, ongoing effort, rejecting concerns that the new revisions would equal a sudden uptick in green energy distribution without proper infrastructure — something critics feared would subsequently lead to rising prices.

Lee added that efforts to set up factories were currently underway as well, saying, "More green energy doesn't equal less fuel and traditional sources of energy."