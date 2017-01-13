|
Stocking up for the Lunar New Year
Photo Courtesy of TAITRA
January 13, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
A vendor introduces his wares to visitors at the 2017 Taiwan New Year Market Fair on Thursday, Jan. 13. The fair, hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), officially opened its doors to the public Thursday and will run until Monday. According to TAITRA, the fair features 388 businesses and 600 booths, with a record 100 international businesses in attendance, all of which are selling food and other products for the Lunar New Year holiday.
|
