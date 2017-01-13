News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 13, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Stocking up for the Lunar New Year

Photo Courtesy of TAITRA
January 13, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
A vendor introduces his wares to visitors at the 2017 Taiwan New Year Market Fair on Thursday, Jan. 13. The fair, hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), officially opened its doors to the public Thursday and will run until Monday. According to TAITRA, the fair features 388 businesses and 600 booths, with a record 100 international businesses in attendance, all of which are selling food and other products for the Lunar New Year holiday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search