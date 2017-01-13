Donations urged as blood donor levels plummet

The Cabinet on Thursday called for blood donors to keep on giving as the nation's blood bank reported an alarming drop in donations following a scandal over its financial ties.

The plea by spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) came hours after Taiwan Blood Service Foundation Chairman Yeh Ching-chuan (葉金川) resigned, claiming that the Cabinet had forced him to resign because he was a member of the Kuomintang (KMT).

Announcing his resignation, Yeh said that an acquaintance with high-level clearance at the Health Ministry, who was also a board director at the blood foundation, told him that "the Cabinet wants you to resign."

Responding to the former health chief, Hsu said, "as much as we appreciate his contribution to the country as a minister in the past … we regret him hammering the Cabinet for no reason today."

He described Yeh's reasoning for resigning as "paranoid."

The event came a day after tabloid magazine Mirror Media reported that the blood bank was among the KMT's "ill-gotten" party assets and had been selling donated blood to hospitals at extravagant prices.

The magazine reported that in the 43 years since the foundation was established, it had increased its capital from NT$200,000 to NT$5 billion by investing in real estate across the country using money earned by selling blood.

The magazine said it was tipped off by the Taiwan Lily Justice Association (台灣百合正義聯盟), which has reported to the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee on the matter.

Committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) confirmed Thursday that the investigative body had received related documents in December, but said the case wasn't a top priority at that time.

"The committee has so far found no KMT funds in the foundation's finances," Shih said, backing up Yeh's assertion earlier in the day that the foundation had no financial ties with the party.

'Blood shortage in a week'

During the press conference, Yeh said: "I don't understand how the government thinks the public will be willing to donate again just because I resigned."

Nevertheless, he said the only reason he agreed to offer his resignation to the board, which will review the resignation next month, was that blood donations had plummeted in recent days, falling by 5,000 packs on Wednesday alone — the average amount used daily by all hospitals and clinics nationwide.

"If the public continues to hold back because of doubt over the foundation, there is going to be a serious blood shortage within seven days," Yeh said.

"And if there's a chance my resignation could help improve the situation, I'm willing to do it."

In rebutting Yeh's statement, Cabinet spokesman Hsu said that he checked with the high-level officials in the ministries and "no one had told him to resign."

"The Cabinet totally respects his decision — but that's his business with the foundation, not the Cabinet's," Hsu said, adding, "it is extremely unreasonable to drag politics into the issue and turn it into some kind of political prosecution."