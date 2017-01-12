Beijing claims carrier group passing by Taiwan 'won't affect' cross-Straits ties

BEIJING -- China has insisted that the passage of its first carrier battle group through the Taiwan Straits on Wednesday will not affect cross-Straits relations.

The CNS Liaoning carrier and its five escort vessels, returning from drills in the South China Sea, sailed north and entered the Taiwan Straits on Wednesday morning.

Taiwan scrambled jets and navy ships to closely follow the battle group and monitor the situation, said Taiwan's defense ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi.

It was the first circumnavigation of Taiwan since the battle group's blue water exercise began in December, when it sailed around the eastern coast of the island, the island's ministry added.

China's vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin, however, said the passage "won't affect cross-Straits relations."

"The Taiwan Straits are an international waterway shared by the mainland and Taiwan, so it is normal for CNS Liaoning to pass through in training," he said, adding:

"The Chinese Navy conducts regular exercises both along the coast and in the western Pacific during this time of year to boost capabilities." "This training is safe and won't affect security in the region or other countries," he noted.

Chinese experts said Taiwan's overreaction to the move adds more uncertainty and tension to the already tense region.

Zuo Xiying, a researcher at the National Academy of Development and Strategy at Renmin University of China, said the combat capability of China's carrier battle group has improved remarkably since 2014, when it conducted its last drill in the South China Sea.