|
International Edition
Friday
January, 13, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Chairman of blood bank to announce resignation
The China Post news staff
January 12, 2017, 12:42 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yeh Ching-chuan, the chairman of Taiwan's main blood donation service, is expected to quit the post this afternoon over allegations that the organization's funding originated from the Kuomintang (KMT).
The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation said blood donations had plummeted after "attacks from untruthful reports" claiming that its funds were tied to the KMT.
The Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, an independent government body tasked with investigating the KMT's party assets, said it was looking into the matter.
Local media reported earlier this week that the blood bank generated NT$3 billion in annual revenue for the blood it provides to hospitals and had property assets worth up to NT$5 billion.
Yeh, a former health minister and deputy Taipei mayor, is due to formally announce his resignation at 2:30 p.m.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
2
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
3
Staff, banks should enjoy same rights: Labor Ministry
4
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
5
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
6
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
7
'You're the ping to my pong'
8
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
9
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
10
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality