Chairman of blood bank to announce resignation

The China Post news staff
January 12, 2017, 12:42 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yeh Ching-chuan, the chairman of Taiwan's main blood donation service, is expected to quit the post this afternoon over allegations that the organization's funding originated from the Kuomintang (KMT).

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation said blood donations had plummeted after "attacks from untruthful reports" claiming that its funds were tied to the KMT.

The Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, an independent government body tasked with investigating the KMT's party assets, said it was looking into the matter.

Local media reported earlier this week that the blood bank generated NT$3 billion in annual revenue for the blood it provides to hospitals and had property assets worth up to NT$5 billion.

Yeh, a former health minister and deputy Taipei mayor, is due to formally announce his resignation at 2:30 p.m.

