Opposition leadership race widens to four-way contest

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Han Kuo-yu became the fourth candidate for the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) chairmanship election after making an official announcement this morning in Taipei, Thursday.

"The Taiwanese people have lost hope for a long, long time," Han said chastising the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its ineffective administration. He added that the DPP's woes had not led to any rise in support for the opposition party, which pointed to how far the KMT had drifted from the people.

Making his statement backed by boxes of locally grown cabbages, Han said that the KMT must relaunch itself from the grassroots level in order to return to its core principles and win back the public's support.

"We need to rush forward so that Taiwan can have a healthy political system. Only with a healthy opposition party can there be a healthy ruling party," Han declared.

Han is currently Chairman of the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co. (TAPM), but submitted his resignation on Wednesday. He asked the Taipei City Government to approve his resignation quickly so that he could begin campaign efforts. Han emphasized that none of the TAMP's funding would be used in his leadership bid.

Other candidates for the KMT top post include current party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, former Vice President Wu Den-yih and former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin. Voting will take place on May 20.