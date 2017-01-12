Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff
January 12, 2017, 8:10 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday January 12, 2017.
United Daily News:
Nuclear-free homeland by 2025 now law as legislature passes two bills in extraordinary session.
China Times:
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning passes through Taiwan Strait in early morning hours
Liberty Times:
Legislature approves funding source for senior care, including cigarette and inheritance tax
Apple Daily:
Hsieh Yi-han sentenced to life in prison in double murder trial.
