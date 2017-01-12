News
Headlines from across Taiwan

The China Post news staff
January 12, 2017, 8:10 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday January 12, 2017.

United Daily News:

Nuclear-free homeland by 2025 now law as legislature passes two bills in extraordinary session.

China Times:

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning passes through Taiwan Strait in early morning hours

Liberty Times:

Legislature approves funding source for senior care, including cigarette and inheritance tax

Apple Daily:

Hsieh Yi-han sentenced to life in prison in double murder trial.

