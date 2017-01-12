|
Mainland visitors to Taiwan down 800,000 for 2016
CNA
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
BEIJING -- The number of Chinese visitors to Taiwan totaled 3.61 million in 2016, a drop of nearly 800,000 from the previous year based on an initial estimate, a spokesman from China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.
This represents the first fall in eight years, Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said.
In contrast, Taiwanese made 5.73 million visits to China in 2016, an increase of 300,000 from the previous year, he said.
Asked about the fate of the "three mini links" in the wake of chilly cross-strait relations following the inauguration of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party in May, Ma said the program will continue.
He reiterated China's continued support for cross-strait links, adding that the "three mini links" program has played an important role in cross-strait personnel and logistic exchange.
"As long as the peaceful development of cross-strait relations does not further deteriorate, I think the program will continue to operate normally," Ma said.
The "three mini links," inaugurated on Jan. 1, 2001, refers to direct trade, postal and transportation links between Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu and Xiamen and Mawei in China's Fujian province.
People from both Taiwan and China have used the mini links to travel back and forth, avoiding having to transit through Hong Kong or other places.
|
