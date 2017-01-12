Airport MRT to open soon: mayor

TAIPEI -- The long-delayed mass rapid transit (MRT) line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will begin trial runs after the Lunar New Year but before the Lantern Festival on Feb. 11, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said Wednesday.

While Transport Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) expressed optimism last year that the trial runs could take place before the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, Cheng said the line will not be able to get an operation permit from the ministry in time because the system is still being improved after a final inspection earlier this month.

Cheng said the line will get the permit near the Lunar New Year and will start trial runs by the Lantern Festival — the 15th day of the first month on the lunar calendar.

Group passengers who apply in advance will be allowed to travel free between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the first two weeks of the one-month trial period, he said.

In the last two weeks of the trial period, travel will be free for all individual passengers on the line, which will run between Taipei and the airport, Cheng said.

The system will impose capacity controls during the period, with a maximum of 10,000 passengers allowed to travel each day, he said.

Passengers are also reminded that there will be no early check-in services available during the trial runs at the MRT Taipei Main Station.

After the one-month trial, commercial operations will start.