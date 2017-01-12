News
Going to the dogs

CNA
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
CNA -- President Tsai Ing-wen is pictured here excited after receiving six denim scarves made for her three pet dogs on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as she visited Taiwanese textile and garment factory Roo Hsing in Nicaragua. The denim fabric was manufactured by Roo Hsing, having embroidered the scarves with the names of Tsai's three pet dogs. Tsai had been visiting three Taiwanese factories to understand local operations and Taiwanese businesses' investment experiences in the Central American nation.
