|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 12, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Going to the dogs
CNA
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
CNA -- President Tsai Ing-wen is pictured here excited after receiving six denim scarves made for her three pet dogs on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as she visited Taiwanese textile and garment factory Roo Hsing in Nicaragua. The denim fabric was manufactured by Roo Hsing, having embroidered the scarves with the names of Tsai's three pet dogs. Tsai had been visiting three Taiwanese factories to understand local operations and Taiwanese businesses' investment experiences in the Central American nation.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
2
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
3
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
4
Staff, banks should enjoy same rights: Labor Ministry
5
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
6
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
7
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
8
'You're the ping to my pong'
9
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
10
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017