|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 12, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Gov't funded NARLabs showcases 'practical innovations' at first-ever exhibit
By Kuan-lin Liu, The China Post
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) hosted its first-ever exhibit on Wednesday to showcase the practical innovations it had been developing for the past few years.
During a brief chat with the China Post, Director Jennifer Lu (陸璟萍) of the NARLabs Planning and Evaluation Office stated the purpose of the exhibit was "to allow the public and relevant agencies to see the innovations the labs are developing with its government funding."
NARLabs, an independent non-profit institute primarily funded by the government, consists of 10 different labs that specialize in a wide variety of technology, including nanotechnology, earthquake engineering and high-performance computing.
The theme of the exhibit was titled,"Smart Technology and Its Application in Daily Life," which Lu said was meant to showcase how the technology being developed was relevant to improving the lives of nationals. Here is a look at three of the practical and relevant technologies featured at the exhibit:
The Smart Gas Sensor Chip
A chip smaller than the size of a fingernail was a star of the National Chip Implementation Center (CIC)'s booth at the exhibit.
The chip, which was engineered to fit into a smartphone, has the ability to detect carbon monoxide in the environment, thereby updating users of changes in the atmosphere's gas content and warning them of potential gas leaks.
Representatives at the booth told reporters that this invention was designed as a response to the large-scale propylene gas explosion that took place in Kaohsiung in July 2014.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
2
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
3
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
4
Staff, banks should enjoy same rights: Labor Ministry
5
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
6
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
7
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
8
'You're the ping to my pong'
9
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
10
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017