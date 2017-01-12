Gov't funded NARLabs showcases 'practical innovations' at first-ever exhibit

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) hosted its first-ever exhibit on Wednesday to showcase the practical innovations it had been developing for the past few years.

During a brief chat with the China Post, Director Jennifer Lu (陸璟萍) of the NARLabs Planning and Evaluation Office stated the purpose of the exhibit was "to allow the public and relevant agencies to see the innovations the labs are developing with its government funding."

NARLabs, an independent non-profit institute primarily funded by the government, consists of 10 different labs that specialize in a wide variety of technology, including nanotechnology, earthquake engineering and high-performance computing.

The theme of the exhibit was titled,"Smart Technology and Its Application in Daily Life," which Lu said was meant to showcase how the technology being developed was relevant to improving the lives of nationals. Here is a look at three of the practical and relevant technologies featured at the exhibit:

The Smart Gas Sensor Chip

A chip smaller than the size of a fingernail was a star of the National Chip Implementation Center (CIC)'s booth at the exhibit.

The chip, which was engineered to fit into a smartphone, has the ability to detect carbon monoxide in the environment, thereby updating users of changes in the atmosphere's gas content and warning them of potential gas leaks.

Representatives at the booth told reporters that this invention was designed as a response to the large-scale propylene gas explosion that took place in Kaohsiung in July 2014.