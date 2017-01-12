'Knockin' on Heaven's door'

CNA -- The Republic of Chona (R.O.C.) Marine's "frogmen" trainees crawl on rough stones down the so-called "Road to Heaven," the last test before completing their training at a R.O.C. Navy base in Kaohsiung Friday, Jan. 11, as their trainers and families look on. The "frogmen" of the Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit are considered one of the elite forces of the R.O.C. military.