Han Kuo-yu quits Taipei agricultural post as speculation of bid mount

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chairman of the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co. (TAPMC) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has resigned, amid rumors of a bid for the Kuomintang's (KMT) leadership.

Han stated that he had already submitted his resignation to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) last year, saying another letter formally submitted yesterday was a result of recent incidents involving the TAPMC.

But speculation has been raised that Han's resignation was made to pave the way for a bid for the KMT's chairmanship.

Should Han run, he will come up against former Vice President Wu Den-yih, former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin and incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu.

Han declined to comment on the matter at press time.

Ko, who flanked Han as the former rose to public prominence during verbal sparring at the City Council with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor Wang Shih-chien (王世堅), encouraged Han to "do a good job ... if he is really considering running."

KMT Chairperson Candidates Gear Up for Campaigns

With Han yet to confirm his candidacy, the three confirmed contenders have slowly began campaigning.

During a public event yesterday, Hau promised to not only retain the mayorship of New Taipei City for the KMT, but take also back his old position in Taipei from the pan-green-leaning Ko.

Hau preemptively vowed to resign from as chairman should he fail to come good on his promise.

In related news, former Vice President Wu has selected National Taiwan University professor Lin Huo-wang (林火旺) as his spokesperson.

Wu is rumored to have already drawn up a six-name shortlist for the KMT's nominee for the 2018 mayoral election.

In response to the rumors, Hung said regardless of whether Wu successful in his leadership bid, he would still have to submit any candidate suggestion for screening and preliminary selection by the party.

When asked whether her public appearance yesterday was a move to secure votes from veterans, Hung said that she was merely performing her duties as the current leader of the party, and that her actions should not be speculated as campaign photo ops on regular basis.