Vietnamese actress's work suspended amidst controversy

TAIPEI -- The management company of Taiwan-based Vietnamese actress Nguyen Thanh Dao (阮菁桃) said on Wednesday it has suspended further appearances by Nguyen amidst a slew of ongoing controversies involving the actress and her husband.

Nguyen, better known in Taiwan by her stage name Helen Thanh Dao (海倫清桃), held a press conference with her husband Tai Fa-kuei (戴發奎) in Taipei on Sunday, at which the two admitted to lying about the actress' marital status, place of birth and academic record.

Nguyen had claimed to be a single, 33-year-old Taiwanese-Vietnamese, born in Taiwan's Hualien, but Tai told reporters that she was in fact born in Vietnam and the two had married 18 years ago when she was 22.

Tai alleged that Nguyen's mother had been trying to extort money from the couple and recently threatened to expose them.

However, in a surprising turn of events on Tuesday, Nguyen claimed in an interview with Apple Daily that she had been subjected to domestic violence by her husband for years and was not able to speak freely at the press conference.

Nguyen accused her husband of frequently beating her, claiming that he had punched her in the stomach after the press conference and adding that she had filed for a protection order against him.

"I don't want to be a puppet anymore," Nguyen said. "I want him to let me go."

Tai could not be reached for a response on Tuesday after repeated attempts to contact him.

Nguyen's management company Phoenix Talent Co. apologized for the controversy and said it would assist the actress resolve the situation through legal channels.

"Our management company has suspend all of Helen Thanh Dao's appearances and recordings and will not make further arrangements until we get to the bottom of the matter," it said.