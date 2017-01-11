News
BREAKING: Chinese carrier enters Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

The China Post news staff
January 11, 2017, 8:09 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China's aircraft carrier Liaoning entered Taiwan's southwest Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) at 7AM Wednesday, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Reports late Tuesday indicated that the Chinese carrier group was headed toward the Taiwan Strait via the South China Sea. The MND stated it was tracking the group's movements and would provide further details about its whereabouts.

The defense ministry's press released on January 10 indicated that the Chinese warships had not entered Taiwanese southern territorial waters and that the island's military readiness remains high with surveillance and would act "as necessary."

The carrier group was completing training exercises in the South China Sea in recent days.

