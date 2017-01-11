News
Headlines from across Taiwan

The China Post news staff
January 11, 2017, 7:47 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday January 11, 2017.

Apple Daily:

School principal receives monthly pension of NT$50,000 despite taking 323 days of sick leave.

China Times:

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning heads north, Taiwan scrambles jet fighters.

United Daily News:

Gov't says "one fixed day, one flexible day" work amendments on schedule; corporate lobbies recommend increasing overtime limits.

Liberty Times: Triad member held in violence against Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong.

