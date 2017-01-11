Headlines from across Taiwan

|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday January 11, 2017.
Apple Daily:
School principal receives monthly pension of NT$50,000 despite taking 323 days of sick leave.
China Times:
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning heads north, Taiwan scrambles jet fighters.
United Daily News:
Gov't says "one fixed day, one flexible day" work amendments on schedule; corporate lobbies recommend increasing overtime limits.
Liberty Times: Triad member held in violence against Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong.
