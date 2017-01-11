Uber extends olive branch to Transportation Ministry

Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) on Tuesday said that Uber Taiwan had sent a friendly letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, saying it hoped to initiate a negotiation.

Ho said that the so-called "Uber Policy" imposed by the government had proved successful, as Uber had recently implemented various strategies in an attempt to stay afloat.

The minister said that although Uber promotions such as the "four-hour free ride" event on Jan. 8 might seem aimed at giving back to its supporters, the initiative was in fact a ruse to draw passengers amid dwindling business.

Ho went on to say that Uber Taiwan sent a letter to the ministry two weeks ago, presenting the possibility of cooperating with local taxi companies and saying it was willing to consider different suggestions for its operations.

In the letter, Uber Taiwan reportedly said it remained firm on its financial policy and asked the government to consider amending current regulations.

In response, Ho said that the company needed to be registered as a commercial transportation company, so that taxation and insurance policies may be clearly enforced.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has no intention of eradicating the service and is willing to meet with Uber for negotiations, Ho said.

But Ho also said the ministry did not have plans to legalize Uber so long as the company retained its current policies.

Netizen Finds Loophole to Save Uber

A netizen recently posted a solution for Uber to PTT, a popular Taiwanese bulletin board system.

One Uber-supporting netizen has proposed that the ride-sharing application register as a religious group, whereby money paid from users could be listed as "religious donations."

Not only would the service escape its current predicament, it would finally be legal without contest, according to the post.

The suggestion has garnered strong support from other users of the bulletin board, many of whom have urged Uber to consider the idea.