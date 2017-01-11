Man arrested for trying to bring ivory into Taiwan

TAIPEI -- A passenger returning from China was arrested at Taiwan's main airport Monday for attempting to bring ivory into the country, in contravention of its wildlife conservation laws, Taipei Customs officers said Tuesday.

The man, identified only by the surname Chen, was carrying 10.22 kilograms of ivory in his luggage when he arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from Beijing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, the customs officers said.

The ivory was seized and the man was turned over to prosecutors for investigation into his alleged violation of Taiwan's Wildlife Conversation Act, the officers said.

The law prohibits the import or export of wildlife and wildlife products without prior approval from Taiwan's relevant authorities.

It also specifies that the import or export of live specimens of protected wildlife is limited to academic research institutes, colleges, universities, and licensed zoos for educational or academic research purposes.

Violators are subject to six months to five years in prison and a fine of between NT$300,000 (US$9,395) and NT$1.5 million, according to the law.