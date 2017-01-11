Far Eastern says still eying TransAsia Airways takeover

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Far Eastern Airport Transport (FAT, 遠東航空) reserves the option to take over TransAsia Airways (復興航空) if the latter fails to find a buyer for its aircraft by the end of February, said Huang Yu-chi (黃育祺), office manager for FAT Chairman Fenno Chang (張綱維).

Huang's statement came after TransAsia Chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇) said TransAsia has had "no contact whatsoever with FAT on a potential takeover or restructuring."

Lin declined to comment on whether he thought the FAT, which last year declared a TransAsia takeover, had been manipulating the press.

"I have no idea what they were thinking," Lin said.

"Nothing is final until TransAsia finds a buyer for their aircrafts," Huang said, reiterating that the final decision lay in the hands of the creditor banks, which could still be in favor of a restructuring rather than a total dissolution.

FAT Chairman Chang announced last week that the company had signed a rental agreement with the Nordic Aviation Capital on nine ATR aircrafts, saying that it had "decided to make proactive moves to avoid further delay in expansion projects."

Lin said that the airline had made an agreement with creditor banks to organize a tender for international bidders, "hopefully to secure a buyer by the end of February and get the aircrafts transferred by April."

Lin declined to comment on an aborted takeover spearheaded last November by former Civil Aeronautics Administration chief Chang Kuo-cheng (張國政), citing the fact that the case was still under investigation.

On Nov. 29, Chang's announcement that he wished to take over TransAsia caused the airline's shares to soar from limit down to the limit up, only to plunge back down in the 24 hours after he withdrew his intentions the very next day.

Authorities found records showing major shareholders selling their TransAsia stocks in the 24 hours following Chang's announcement, and they are looking into illegal insider trading allegations.