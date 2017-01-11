Ex-President Ma, DPP's Ker summoned for deposition

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou and others were summoned to Taipei District Court on Tuesday over a wiretapping scandal dating to 2013, with Ma accused of being involved in a classified information leak.

Ma was called to appear in court as the defendant in the case, while his aide Lin Yu-chen (林有振) and former Prosecutor-General Huang Shih-ming (黃世銘) were asked to provide depositions in different rooms.

Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) was also summoned to court as the plaintiff, having filed the lawsuit against Ma.

Ker alleged that Ma violated the Criminal Code, the Communication Security and Surveillance Act and the Personal Information Protection Act, claiming that the ex-president had received leaked information from Huang while Ma was trying to boot then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) from the KMT and the speakership post.

The classified information mainly centered on a then-ongoing investigation into whether Ker and Wang were abusing their powers and engaging in inappropriate lobbying.

During the former president's first hearing on Nov. 8, 2016, he maintained that he was innocent and accused Ker of filling the suit to divert attention from Ker's own embezzlement case.

Ker Urges Ma to Stop Lying

Around 200 police officers were deployed to secure the perimeter around the court for the hearing yesterday.

Ker was the first to arrive and provided a brief statement to the press.

Ker said that the focus of the three-year case was to "defend the Constitution and to eradicate espionage in governance."

Ker went on to state that Ma would be found guilty and that the former president should "stop lying."