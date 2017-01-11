|
HK tycoon kidnap suspect 'returned to Taiwan'
The China Post news staff
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The chief suspect in the high-profile kidnapping of Hong Kong oil tycoon Wong Yuk-kwan (黃煜坤) last September has been deported from the Philippines back to Taiwan, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced.
Local police accompanied the suspect, surnamed Kan (甘), as he flew from the Philippines to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Dec. 29, the CIB said in a statement.
Kan is the alleged mastermind behind the September kidnapping of Wong in New Taipei City.
On Sept. 20, Wong, the CEO of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited, was allegedly forced into a car in the city's Xindian district, before being taken to Yunlin County, with his captors later demanding a HK$70 million ransom. Huang was rescued by police on Oct. 27 at a deserted farmhouse in Yunlin County.
Seven people were later arrested for their suspected involvement in the kidnapping. The CIB said Kan allegedly instructed the seven other suspects to carry out the kidnapping while Kan himself stayed in the Philippines and demanded the ransom via emails and telephone calls. Kan was arrested in the Philippines on Nov. 21 as he tried to board an outbound flight.
