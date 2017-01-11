|
Cabbages for sale!
CNA
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- Cabbage is pile in a heap in this stock picture. The New Taipei City Government has initiated various measures to sell its surplus of cabbage before it goes bad. The city government has been encouraging bulk purchases and has also planned a Jan. 18 event that welcomes citizens to make pickled cabbage together.
