TransAsia union occupies Labor Ministry

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Members of TransAsia Airways' (復興航空) labor union occupied and spray-painted the Labor Ministry Tuesday morning, calling on the government to resolve a dispute over severance packages "once and for all."

The union had earlier on Tuesday rejected an offer from the defunct airline's management to raise severance packages by an additional NT$10,000 per employee.

The protest came after TransAsia Chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇) promised to "fight for an additional NT$10,000 year-end bonus for every dismissed employee as compensation" at the company's next shareholders' meeting slated for Wednesday.

"On top of the redundancy payment the Labor Standards Act guarantees for every staff member, we are proposing an additional NT$80,000 for each, plus another NT$10,000 year-end bonus," Lin said at a hastily-arranged press conference on Tuesday morning.

The press conference marked Lin's first public appearance since he announced the company's dissolution on Nov. 22.

'Old news'

TransAsia labor union adviser Cheng Ya-ling (鄭雅菱) said that the first half of Lin's offer was already part of an agreed deal, while the second was far off meeting the union's demands and "unacceptable."

Accusing Lin of "playing a word game to confuse the public and incite chaos," Cheng said the additional NT$80,000 payment for each employee had already been agreed during the fifth round of negotiations between TransAsia's management and the union last week.

"This was not a new offer nor any sort of a 'kind gesture' from the management as Lin claimed," she said.

Taipei City Government's Labor Department –- which convened the negotiations — confirmed that the NT$80,000 figure had been agreed last week.